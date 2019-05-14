GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) PT Set at €18.70 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Commerzbank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.24 ($28.19).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €24.51 ($28.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12-month high of €34.60 ($40.23). The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

