G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Trading Down 9.4%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) traded down 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.02. 684,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 503,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.16.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $33,193.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,343.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $87,399.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,692 shares of company stock worth $3,086,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,439,000 after acquiring an additional 426,960 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

