FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.91%.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $74,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,710.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $416,943. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

