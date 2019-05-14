FY2019 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO) Cut by National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.60 to C$1.30 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.80.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$111.12 million for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

