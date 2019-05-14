FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Myriad Genetics, Inc. Issued By Svb Leerink (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) – Analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Myriad Genetics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

Shares of MYGN opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,202,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,727,000 after acquiring an additional 735,832 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,540,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,747,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,219,000 after acquiring an additional 365,697 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,922,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,363,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 140,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

