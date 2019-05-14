First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,811 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 71.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

