First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.20 to C$16.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.88.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$11.74 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.22000003852632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.19%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

