Financial Review: The Providence Service (PRSC) versus Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get The Providence Service alerts:

This table compares The Providence Service and Diamond S Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service $1.38 billion 0.62 -$18.98 million N/A N/A Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamond S Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Providence Service.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of The Providence Service shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of The Providence Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Providence Service and Diamond S Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Providence Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond S Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Diamond S Shipping has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.66%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than The Providence Service.

Profitability

This table compares The Providence Service and Diamond S Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service -1.79% 10.02% 4.45% Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Providence Service beats Diamond S Shipping on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services, including comprehensive health assessments, quality gap closure visits, level of service needs assessments, and post-acute and chronic care management services through a network of community-based clinicians, and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.