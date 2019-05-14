Financial Review: Computer Services (CSVI) vs. Workday (WDAY)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 16.87% 19.49% 14.47% Workday -14.82% -14.75% -5.27%

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Workday does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Computer Services and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 4 9 19 0 2.47

Workday has a consensus price target of $185.69, indicating a potential downside of 4.32%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Computer Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and Workday’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $266.49 million 3.63 $38.83 million N/A N/A Workday $2.82 billion 15.27 -$418.26 million ($1.22) -159.08

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Services has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Workday beats Computer Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. Computer Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as other HCM solutions, such as Workday Recruiting, Time Tracking, Payroll, and Learning. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution with built-in intelligence for finance, human resource, and sales teams; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

