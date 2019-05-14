Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fibrocell Science from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

FCSC stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.66. Fibrocell Science has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.48. As a group, research analysts predict that Fibrocell Science will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fibrocell Science in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

