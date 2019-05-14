Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a report issued on Friday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.33. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.