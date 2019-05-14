Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a report issued on Friday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.33. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $12.51.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
