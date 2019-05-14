Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,113,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,271,000 after buying an additional 3,053,820 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4,766.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,702,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,647,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,256,000 after buying an additional 863,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,796,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,808,000 after buying an additional 855,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $57.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

