Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Qorvo Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (QRVO)

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Qorvo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.87. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $206,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,263.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $147,684.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,057.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,097,289. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after buying an additional 128,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $275,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.