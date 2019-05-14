Energizer (ENR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Energizer had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $556.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $2,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Energizer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Energizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 598,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.