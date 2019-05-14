Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Position in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after buying an additional 67,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.31 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 47.54%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

