Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Holdings in Inogen Inc (INGN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15,943.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 552,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 548,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,104,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Inogen by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after buying an additional 120,785 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 110,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,307,000 after buying an additional 93,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. Inogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $160.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

