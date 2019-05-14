Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.91.
NYSE EPC opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.01.
In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 3,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.55 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $245,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
