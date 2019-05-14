Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.91.

NYSE EPC opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 3,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.55 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $245,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

