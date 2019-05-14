EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.0% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,544,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after buying an additional 2,014,183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 17,470,536 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 15,658,352 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,924,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

