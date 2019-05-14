Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

EXP stock opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Eagle Materials (EXP) to Release Earnings on Thursday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/eagle-materials-exp-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.