Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $727,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,156 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

