E. W. Scripps (SSP) CFO Sells $94,332.46 in Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $94,332.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SSP opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. E. W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 171.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

