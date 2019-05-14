Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $277,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,015,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,199,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,968,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Dominick Ciampa bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $394,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

