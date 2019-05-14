Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

In related news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,143.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

