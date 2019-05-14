Diploma (DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,300 at Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,325 ($17.31) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,412.86 ($18.46).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 1,526 ($19.94) on Tuesday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,654 ($21.61). The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.06.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,349 ($17.63) per share, for a total transaction of £296,780 ($387,795.64).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

