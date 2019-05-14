DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Position Lowered by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.64.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $2,061,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,970.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,928. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

