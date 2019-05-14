Diageo (DGE) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 3,470 ($45.34) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,625 ($34.30) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,122.65 ($40.80).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,276 ($42.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,266.50 ($42.68).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,061 ($40.00) per share, with a total value of £8,264.70 ($10,799.29). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 47,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,961 ($51.76), for a total transaction of £1,897,477.44 ($2,479,390.36). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,879 shares of company stock worth $10,997,845.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

