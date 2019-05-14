Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) PT Set at €11.15 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBB. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.36 ($15.54).

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €12.24 ($14.23) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

