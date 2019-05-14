Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (LHN) a CHF 57 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 59 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 44.50 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 52.16.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

