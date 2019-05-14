Detour Gold (DGC) PT Raised to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Detour Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.31.

TSE:DGC opened at C$12.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57. Detour Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.59.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$281.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Detour Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andre Roger Falzon sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.74, for a total value of C$299,444.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$127,445. Also, Senior Officer James Whyte Mavor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total transaction of C$259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,750.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

