Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.23 Million

Analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post sales of $79.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $81.00 million. Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $328.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $332.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $361.82 million, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $368.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of DSGX opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

