Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK opened at $138.35 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $97.78 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.