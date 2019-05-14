Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,404 Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $8,975,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $3,534,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Tony Dung Ling Yao purchased 6,487 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Global Strategic Fund Venbio purchased 50,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL).
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.