DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for General Finance Co. (GFN)

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for General Finance in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for General Finance’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get General Finance alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $8.75 on Monday. General Finance has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $291.58 million, a PE ratio of 145.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. General Finance had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.