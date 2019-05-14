DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Global Medical REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE GMRE opened at $10.64 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $359.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 389,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 88,297 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roscoe M. Moore, Jr. sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $57,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

