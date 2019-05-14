CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Holdings Trimmed by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10,630.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,899,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,360,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,571,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,071,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 621,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $99.99 and a 1 year high of $130.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,828.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Holdings Trimmed by Everence Capital Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-holdings-trimmed-by-everence-capital-management-inc.html.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.