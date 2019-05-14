Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $283,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donna M. Easterly sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $225,589.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

NYSE PNW opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $97.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $740.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

