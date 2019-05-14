Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 916.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

