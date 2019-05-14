Cronos Group (CRON) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Cormark

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight Capital downgraded Cronos Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

Shares of CRON opened at C$19.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$7.33 and a 52-week high of C$32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.82.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

