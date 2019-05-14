Critical Survey: Royce Value Trust (RVT) & Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Royce Value Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -13.93% 10.06% 6.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royce Value Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $56.28 million 5.32 -$9.21 million $0.67 9.37

Royce Value Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Royce Value Trust and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Value Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00

Oxford Square Capital has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.38%. Given Oxford Square Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxford Square Capital is more favorable than Royce Value Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Royce Value Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Royce Value Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Royce Value Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 119.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Royce Value Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2000 Index. Royce Value Trust Inc. was formed on July 1, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.