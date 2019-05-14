Critical Survey: Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) versus Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diamond S Shipping and Lindblad Expeditions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.66%. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and Lindblad Expeditions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $309.73 million 2.36 $11.35 million $0.24 66.38

Lindblad Expeditions has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions 4.80% 12.72% 3.22%

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Diamond S Shipping on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

