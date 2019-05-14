Creative Planning Sells 800 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6,474.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 313,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 308,853 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

FEZ opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

