Cpwm LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Cpwm LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cpwm LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/cpwm-llc-reduces-position-in-ishares-iboxx-investment-grade-corporate-bond-etf-lqd.html.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.