Cowen Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Copa (CPA)

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

CPA opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Copa has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $672.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. Copa had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copa will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa by 57.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,223,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,258,000 after buying an additional 811,463 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

