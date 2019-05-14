Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 0.4% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after acquiring an additional 735,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $486,635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

