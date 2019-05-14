Continental (CON) Given a €157.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CON. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €159.90 ($185.93).

CON stock opened at €127.88 ($148.70) on Friday. Continental has a 12-month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 12-month high of €228.00 ($265.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

