Constellation Reaches Market Cap of $1.93 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $136,855.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.85 or 0.07581693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00030851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010740 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,713,603 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

