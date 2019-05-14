Comparing Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) & The Competition

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) is one of 553 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Iterum Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iterum Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics Competitors 4702 13334 28093 1014 2.54

Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 196.01%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 62.76%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics $870,000.00 -$77.06 million -0.99 Iterum Therapeutics Competitors $2.14 billion $226.59 million -3.99

Iterum Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics. Iterum Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Iterum Therapeutics Competitors -1,792.52% -96.00% -28.06%

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

