Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Shares Gap Down to $11.45

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.45. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 2187899 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2999 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 616,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 101,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

