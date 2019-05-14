Comerica Bank Has $5.68 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $641,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,327.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $1,150,099.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,548.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

