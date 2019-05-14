Comerica Bank Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,175,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6,491.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,707 shares during the period.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners raised Hancock Whitney from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $55.00.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/comerica-bank-has-5-29-million-holdings-in-hancock-whitney-corp-hwc.html.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.